India police file charges against wrestling chief in sexual harassment case

NEW DELHI - Indian police on Thursday filed charges against the chief of the country’s wrestling federation following complaints of sexual misconduct by female athletes, a police officer told reporters.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that “after completion of investigation”, they had filed a charge sheet “against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh”.

Singh has denied all the allegations.

Seven female athletes had lodged a police case against Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing them.

They included Vinesh Phogat, a two-time Olympian who is the first Indian female wrestler to win both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold.

Several wrestlers took to the streets in January against Singh.

They withdrew that action after Singh was stripped of all administrative power at the Wrestling Federation of India.

The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23, but several of them were briefly detained and the protest site was forcibly cleared on May 28.

Images of the athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.

The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges – India’s holiest river – before agreeing to meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and later with the sports minister. REUTERS