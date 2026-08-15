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India opt to bat in Galle opener against Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2025 India's Shubman Gill in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Aug 15 - India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening test in Galle on Saturday.

• India hope to sweep the two-test series to boost their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

• India's 600th test is also the 50th test at Galle.

• India pick three spinners on a venue famous for offering turn.

• Niroshan Dickwella will keep wicket for Sri Lanka in his comeback.

• Spin-bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha debuts for Sri Lanka. REUTERS