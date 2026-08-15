India opt to bat in Galle opener against Sri Lanka
Aug 15 - India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening test in Galle on Saturday.
• India hope to sweep the two-test series to boost their chances of making the World Test Championship final.
• India's 600th test is also the 50th test at Galle.
• India pick three spinners on a venue famous for offering turn.
• Niroshan Dickwella will keep wicket for Sri Lanka in his comeback.
• Spin-bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha debuts for Sri Lanka. REUTERS