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India opt to bat in Galle opener against Sri Lanka

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2025 India's Shubman Gill in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2025 India's Shubman Gill in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

REUTERS

Aug 15 - India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening test in Galle on Saturday.

• India hope to sweep the two-test series to boost their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

• India's 600th test is also the 50th test at Galle.

• India pick three spinners on a venue famous for offering turn.

• Niroshan Dickwella will keep wicket for Sri Lanka in his comeback.

• Spin-bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha debuts for Sri Lanka. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.