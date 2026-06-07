India lose wickets but reach 475-6 at lunch against Afghanistan

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June 7 - India were pegged back a little by Afghanistan's re-energised bowlers on the second morning of their one-off test on Sunday but still managed to reach an imposing 475 for six at lunch at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

• After Afghanistan's failure to review gave KL Rahul a lifeline on the opening day, the visitors decided not to use their final review for an LBW by India captain Shubman Gill, with replays later showing there was no inside edge and that the ball was hitting leg-stump.

• Despite the let-off, Gill (126) did not last long and was caught behind when Mohammad Saleem got the ball to move away from him, with the fast bowler picking up his third wicket of the innings.

• Saleem struck once again a few overs later with a delivery that nipped back and caught Dhruv Jurel (19) off guard, before Hashmatullah Shahidi baited Rishabh Pant (81) into swinging at a flighted ball, which the batter sent to long-off.

• India went into lunch with test debutant Manav Suthar on nine not out and all-rounder Washington Sundar on 14. REUTERS