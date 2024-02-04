India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

VISAKHAPATNAM, India - Shubman Gill overcame early jitters to strike a fighting fifty and steer India to 130 for four at lunch on day three of the second test against England on Sunday.

James Anderson's two-wicket burst rocked India, but Gill hung around to help stretch India's overall lead to 273 as the hosts press for a series-levelling victory in Visakhapatnam.

Gill was batting on 60 at the break with Axar Patel on two at the other end.

Anderson, England's lone seam bowler in the match, jolted India in the second over of the day with a gem of a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump.

The 41-year-old seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Joe Root took the catch in the slip.

Gill, then on four, was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.

Gill grew in confidence as play progressed and brought up his first 50-plus score in 13 test innings with a four off Rehan Ahmed.

He and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.

Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.

Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed.

England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.