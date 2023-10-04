India hail most successful Asian Games following archery gold

HANGZHOU – India celebrated its most successful Asian Games on Wednesday following its success in archery, stunning powerhouses South Korea to win the first gold in the sport in Hangzhou.

Having won a national record 70 medals at the Jakarta Games five years ago, the Indians grabbed their 71st when Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam pipped the South Korean archers in the mixed team compound event, a non-Olympic discipline.

“With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes,” India Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X.

South Korea are traditionally strong in archery – they dominated the sport at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, snaring four of the five golds, with Turkey winning the other.

But they were no match for India in the gold-medal match on Wednesday, with the Indian duo squeezing to their impressive victory with a score of 159-158.

“I’m very happy to win a gold medal for my country,” the 21-year-old Deotale, the men’s compound world champion, said after playing his part in India’s win.

“I’m not surprised by the result. We knew that we could do this. It was very close, but we maintained our form, we stayed calm in every situation.”

Rising Asian power India has work to do to catch China, though, with the hosts hurtling towards a Games-leading 170 gold medals on Wednesday.

China’s Li Qian, runner-up in women’s middleweight boxing in Tokyo, beat India’s world champion Lovlina Borgohain for gold in the 66-75kg division with an unanimous decision.

It was a case of Li turning the tables on Borgohain, who beat the Chinese boxer in the semi-finals on the way to the middleweight world championship in March.

There was also revenge for North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi, who defeated China’s Chang Yuan to win the women’s bantamweight (54kg) gold.

The pair met in the flyweight (51kg) final at the Jakarta Games in 2018 with Chang winning a tight decision.