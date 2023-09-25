India fires first world record of Asian Games as skateboarder, nine, has 'fun'

HANGZHOU – India claimed the first world record of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday as hosts China snapped up more gold medals and a nine-year-old skateboarder melted hearts.

The Indian trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar blew away the field with a new world best 1,893.7 points to win the men’s 10m air rifle team event on day two of the multi-sports extravaganza.

They beat the previous mark of 1,893.3 set by China in August and in doing so, won India’s first gold of a Games where the hosts have swept 39 of the 69 titles decided so far. South Korea and Japan are their closest competitors with a distant 10 and five golds respectively.

“In the 10m event, they are both perfect athletes,” Tomar said of his teammates. “Playing with them is huge, it’s really good.”

India claimed their second gold in the afternoon when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the women’s cricket by 19 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who racked up 42 runs, said: “I think this is one of the biggest achievements for us as a team. Just to get the gold for the nation and to add to the medals of the nation, I think there’s no bigger prize than that.”

Another shooting world record fell to Chinese teenager Sheng Lihao in the men’s 10m air rifle, with his 253.3 points surpassing teammate Yu Haonan’s 252.8 from Rio four years ago.