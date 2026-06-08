India enforce follow-on after Suthar dismantles Afghanistan

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NEW DELHI, June 8 - Afghanistan reached 18 for no loss at lunch after hosts India enforced the follow-on on day three of their one-off test at the PNA Stadium in New Mohali on Monday.

• India bowled out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings for a massive lead of 412.

• Rahamat Shah's 60 was the lone spark of resistance in Afghanistan's reply to India's 564-8 declared. The batter hit nine fours and a six before being bowled around the legs by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar.

• Suthar claimed 6-33 in his debut test as Afghanistan lost their last five wickets in the morning session. Seamer Prasidh Krishna returned figures of 3-37.

• Sediqullah Atal (16) and Abdul Malik (two) survived the four overs before lunch. REUTERS