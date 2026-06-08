Straitstimes.com header logo

Suthar makes dream debut in India's largest test victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW DELHI, June 8 - Manav Suthar's dream test debut concluded with India registering their biggest test victory - by an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan - inside three days of the one-off test in New Chandigarh on Monday.

The hosts piled up 564-8 before declaring their first innings and unleashing their spin-heavy attack on Afghanistan.

Left-arm spinner Suthar claimed 6-33 as India bundled out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings before enforcing the follow-on.

Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar (4-36) did most of the damage in Afghanistan's second innings as the visitors folded for 112. Sharafuddin Ashraf did not bat with a quad injury.

Earlier, Afghanistan lost their last five wickets in the morning session of the third day itself after resuming their first innings on 113-5.

Rahmat Shah (60) led their resistance in the first innings with a composed knock that included nine fours and a six.

Suthar, who had already removed Ashraf caught behind, bowled Rahmat round the legs  to complete a five-wicket haul. He also sent back Mohammad Saleem in the same over.

Afghanistan wilted after barely crossing the 150-mark but their openers had to walk out to bat again after India captain Shubman Gill decided to enforce the follow-on.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj trapped opener Abdul Malik for eight but Sediqullah Atal (42) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) decided to counter-attack.

Kuldeep Yadav (3-30) cut short Gurbaz's run-a-ball knock and Rahmat (13) also threw away his wicket trying to go after spinner Sundar.

Yadav removed Nangeyalia Kharote and Saleem off successive deliveries - both batters fell to rash strokes - to seal India's victory on a frenetic day when 14 Afghan wickets tumbled. REUTERS

See more on

India

Afghanistan

Quad

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.