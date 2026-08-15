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India 101-1 at lunch on opening day of Galle test

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Aug 15 - Electing to bat, India reached 101 for one at lunch on day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday.

• India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 after a mix-up with KL Rahul ending an opening stand of 47.

• Rahul was batting on 32 with Devdutt Padikkal on 35 at the other end.

• India playing their 600th test, which is also the 50th test at Galle.

• India pick three spinners on a venue famous for offering turn.

• Niroshan Dickwella is keeping wicket for Sri Lanka in his comeback. Off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha debuted for the hosts. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.