Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

India 101-1 at lunch on opening day of Galle test

Aug 15 - Electing to bat, India reached 101 for one at lunch on day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday.

• India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 after a mix-up with KL Rahul ending an opening stand of 47.

• Rahul was batting on 32 with Devdutt Padikkal on 35 at the other end.

• India playing their 600th test, which is also the 50th test at Galle.

• India pick three spinners on a venue famous for offering turn.

• Niroshan Dickwella is keeping wicket for Sri Lanka in his comeback. Off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha debuted for the hosts. REUTERS