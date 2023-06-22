Inaugural Olympic Esports Week declared open

SINGAPORE – With its glitzy show of digital animations and music performances, the inaugural Olympic Esports Week’s opening ceremony dazzled many at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Thursday.

The event was declared open by Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who appeared at the ceremony as a hologram. Performers such as local rapper Shigga Shay took the stage before the 100 participants, including 17 from Singapore, were unveiled. Ten virtual sports will be contested at the Olympic Esports Week, which ends on Sunday.