Inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open to be held in October

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Local bank OCBC will host Singapore’s largest pickleball tournament from Oct 23-25 with close to 1,600 participants expected to compete.

SINGAPORE – The pickleball battle is heating up in Singapore, with close to 1,600 participants expected to compete at the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open held from Oct 23 to 25.

Touted as one of the largest in South-east Asia, the tournament will comprise two public categories – novice and open – for recreational and competitive players, and it will be contested at The Kallang’s air-conditioned OCBC Arena.

The novice category targets players with less than two years’ playing experience and those who have not won medals at local or overseas tournaments. The open category is recommended for more experienced players.

All matches will be played in a doubles format, with teams formed in any gender combination of two males, two females, or a mixed pair.

OCBC’s private banking subsidiary, the Bank of Singapore, will also host two corporate categories – a corporate challenge which is open to the public, and an exclusive, invite-only championship.

In the lead up to the tournament, The Kallang Group will also organise a series of 24 learn-to-play workshops for beginners in April, May, August and September.

The two-hour sessions will accommodate up to 36 participants each time and will comprise three segments – introduction, practice and social games – and will be led by certified coaches.

Prices for the workshops start at $10 for youth aged 13 to 20, and $15 for adults above 21. Alternatively, participants can attend as a multi-generation group consisting of one child, one adult and one senior for $28.

Pickleball enthusiast Gillian Lee said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing pickleball casually with friends, but this is the first time I’m getting proper coaching and learning the fundamentals the right way.

“The workshops are meant for beginners, so even as someone with a very low level of playing skills, I don’t feel nervous trying or making mistakes.

“I intend to encourage my friends to join me because it’s so much more affordable than private coaching lessons, and it’s just more fun learning together.”

The tournament and workshops are the latest pickleball initiative from the OCBC Group, which in January partnered The Kallang to open eight new dual-use courts for public use. Two junior tennis courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at the Promenade at National Stadium have been modified for pickleball and either tennis or basketball.

Koh Ching Ching, OCBC’s head of group brand communications, said in a statement on April 6: “Thanks to the strong partnership with The Kallang, the OCBC Group of companies is able to introduce an almost year-long programme that begins with introductory workshops and culminates in one of the largest tournaments in the region.

“This gives the growing community of pickleball enthusiasts many opportunities to learn the sport, hone their dinks, play longer rallies and smash it out competitively in a supportive environment.”

Kwek-Perroy Li Choo, Great Eastern’s managing director, who oversees brand and communications initiatives, added that the event “reflects our shared commitment to making active living accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages”.

Noting that pickleball “is an inclusive sport that can bring the community together”, The Kallang Group’s chief operating officer Daryl Yeo said: “Through initiatives such as our pickleball learn-to-play workshops, and events like the OCBC Great Eastern Pickleball Open, we at The Kallang are creating shared spaces and experiences that encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to come together, stay active and feel alive through play.”

Interested participants may register for multiple workshops on different dates and those who sign up for the sessions will also stand a chance to secure their spots in the OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open ahead of the public – 88 spots are available to workshop participants.

Public registration opens on July 27 at www.thekallang.com.sg/events.