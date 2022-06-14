In golf and sport, a similar theme: Show me the money

There is a kerfuffle in golf - US PGA Tour versus Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf - involving egos, politics and grandstanding. Mostly it is about the money because these days in sport it's always about money. Some money is apparently OK and some isn't. But even this is negotiable. For instance, you might not approve of the folks who buy your football club, but then they start winning and you forget where the money came from.

Athletes and money is a complex business, for they have limited years in which to earn. Footballers learn their craft amid rubbish dumps and boxers can be kids looking to escape the street. James J. Braddock, whose life was made into the film Cinderella Man, had to sustain his family for a while on US$24-a-month government relief. The beautiful part is that Braddock later repaid it.