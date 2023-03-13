In golf, a lovely lesson: Being a bad player has its upsides

If wisdom is required about golf, it is best taken from a man who made a teddy bear famous. A.A. Milne, creator of Winnie The Pooh, wrote an essay in 1920 called The Charm of Golf. For every amateur this should be akin to a religious text.

Golf, wrote Milne, “is the best game in the world for the bad player. And sometimes I am tempted to go further and say that it is a better game for the bad player than for the good player. The joy of driving a ball straight after a week of slicing... these things the good player will never know.”