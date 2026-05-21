In-form Zinovi to keep hot run going

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) RULES OF CONDUCT has been very costly to follow. Course and distance suit and he should go one better this time.

(5) FYFIELD LEGEND is threatening to win a race and does look the obvious danger.

(7) DANCING AMBER was a well beaten runner-up on debut but can get involved with the finish.

(1) ANNUSHKA’S LIGHT makes his debut for a trainer who has recently been successful with newcomers.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(12) LUCY’S WORLD brings some fair Western Cape form and that is often good enough at this centre.

(13) PRETTY AWESOME is well bred and would not be a surprise winner on debut.

(1) XTINES PRINCESS found betting support on local debut and did not run too badly. She looks a threat to these rivals.

(3) TRULY MAGICAL and (4) FOCAL POINT need to improve to beat those rivals but are capable of earning some money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) AMERICAN GEM struggled last time. He makes his local debut and blinkers are added. He might bounce back with a victory.

(4) STONE OF SCONE is not an easy ride but she was an unlucky loser last time. Can go one better.

(13) AMONG THE WILLOWS makes her debut and could score for Richard Fourie.

(2) CHAMPAGNE BLAZE was backed to win on her local debut and was a disappointment. She could do better back on the grass.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) ROMAN AGENT was beaten by a very game stablemate in his last two starts. He gives weight to all his rivals but can score.

(2) JOKER MAN has been speedy of late and should fight out the finish. Trainer Dean Smith has three runners and all three have been very unreliable of late.

(6) FOREST SPY has had a very profitable last 18 months and can earn some money.

(5) THE WINTER LAKE is very fast but has not won for some time.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) MARCHLAND has been impressive so far with two good wins. She can complete a hat-trick.

Trainer Alan Greeff has four of the seven carded. Fourie is on (4) MALIBU ICE who won her latest start and clearly has ability.

(6) OBSIDIAN STAR has won her last two starts on the Polytrack.

(1) CASPERITA was a letdown on the Polytrack last time but could be a threat over this track and trip.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) ZINOVI has won three of his last four starts. This course and distance is clearly not a problem and he is the one to beat.

(2) KING REGENT is a former winner of the Eastern Cape Polytrack Championship in 2024. He has gone missing since then but is capable of winning a race like this.

(3) LANCIAFIAMME has beaten Zinovi and can get involved with the finish once again.

(5) SCOTTISH KISS and (6) CHAMPION WARRIOR can improve on their local debuts.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) SHE’S MY WORLD could be the one to beat. Her recent form is solid and this shorter distance is not a problem for her.

(2) SONG OF MYSELF did not shape at Turffontein last time but has been outstanding at this course. Her win over this distance was impressive.

(8) HOT SAUCE has had some disappointing recent performances but is also not out of it.

(7) DANISH DYNAMITE is very quick and has stable jockey Craig Zackey aboard, so is a threat.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(12) LADY LUCK has not shown her best form of late. Yard in fine form, though, and from a good draw, she can contest the finish.

(8) AMANATTO has been very consistent of late and is sure to be sent out the favourite for this.

(9) SUN SPECTACULAR and (11) LANA VIEW are in good shape and capable of making the frame.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(14) GREEN PLANET has not been disgraced in his two runs at this track. Course and distance suit and he could win a very open race.

(12) MELA STRENGTH ran well on local debut. Must consider.

(7) SLIVER OF SUNSHINE impressed when winning on local debut and could have more to offer.

(2) KING VISERYS is not reliable but is capable of winning a race of this nature.