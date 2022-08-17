In-form Willow's Wish ticks all the boxes

RACE 1 (1,200M

(3) ACT NATURALLY was a touch disappointing when sent out as the favourite at Scottsville. That was his first local effort and his first after a lengthy break. He is sure to have come on and can win. (5) SHE'S NOT EASY was well supported in that same race and was not too far behind Act Naturally. She is also sure to improve on that effort and comes from a very much in-form stable. (8) NATALIA showed some improvement second-up and has a money chance. (7) SHANTA'S PRIDE stands out among the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) WAVE WARRIOR had a tough draw on the turf last run. He is taking time to shed his maiden status but his two best recent efforts have been on the Poly. He may prove to be the pick of the stable runners even though (4) AURORA STORM finished ahead when they met. Although that was his debut effort, the jockey bookings could be significant. (8) UNIQUE POWER is a lightly raced four-year-old and his two best efforts have been on the Poly. He rates as a strong chance. (3) CAPTAIN CATMAN was second-best at his last two starts but this trip should suit.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) LET IT SNOW has improved with the added gear and was a close second last run. She is making her Poly debut but looks just about ready. (3) EXPRESSIVITY went walkabout in the betting when making her debut against winners. That was a warm-up for this event as she steps out over a mile this time around. (1) ASPOESTERTJIE enjoyed the switch to the Poly and the extra 200m. She has improved with each outing and should have a bright chance. (5) SPECIAL CHARM was a long way back when placed in her last two starts. The switch to the Poly could see her finish a lot closer.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) QUEUE WING got up late to win his last start. He got a three-point rise in the handicap but has good form over this course and distance. He can score again. (7) NAPOLEON has missed the money only once in nine starts. He is well-suited to this course and distance and should be in the money again. (3) STANLEY has been in good form for his new stable and goes well on the Poly. His apprentice rider has just won another race and has lost his claim. (2) STRAIGHT UP is better than his recent form suggests. He gets a useful 4kg claimer up and is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(6) WILLOW'S WISH stays the trip well. He has also proven to go well on the Poly. He has been narrowly beaten at his last two starts. He deserves a break and should win. (7) IDEAL ACT needed his last run over a sprint, although just caught late. He will much prefer this trip and looks to have a strong winning chance. (9) RODRIGUEZ has been holding form. Although he is meeting a fairly strong line-up, he has only 52kg on his back and gets weight from all. (4) SPIRIT OF MY FATE goes best on the Poly. He met a lot stronger last time. With a 4kg claimer up, he should be competitive. (3) ARUMUGAM and (8) JUAN CARLOS are also in with chances.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) MAGICALLEE is quick and is going over her best course and distance. She has only 49.5kg to shoulder and is due a change of fortune. (4) WILL O ME is lightly raced and beat subsequent Group 1-winning filly Canadian Summer on this course. (6) MISS MAGICIAN has put in two smart efforts since switching to the Poly. She looks held by Magicallee but should not be far behind. (5) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN has been a touch disappointing but has come down in the handicap. She looks to be more competitive.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) LET'S GET TOGETHER is a recent maiden winner but has shown some good form in useful company. He shed his maiden over this course and distance and can go in again. B has his first run for a new stable. He comes with some useful Highveld form and must have a good chance. (7) PACIFIC WINTER has been knocking at the door and goes well this trip. He should be in the firing line. (5) NAMAQUA DOVE is taking on the males and is struggling for her second win. But she is quick and, with a claimer in the saddle, she should be right there.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) LADY HEIST looks useful, having won her last two starts from just four outings. She goes well over this trip and should have a strong chance. (7) MISS CHARLOTTE has dropped in the handicap. She is course-and-distance suited and has a 4kg claimer aboard. (9) ARCTIC PRINCESS has a tricky draw but is in good form. She is going over her best course and distance. (2) KITTEN'S ADVENTURE is lightly raced and has come on with each race. She has a top draw and the extra 200m should suit her just fine.