In-form Tintin the one to beat

Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) GIMMESUMLUV was fourth over the track and trip last time. The form of that race has been franked, and a repeat should put her right in the firing line.

(1) LOLLY WILLOWES has the form and experience to play a leading role over this extended trip.



(5) STORM BALLET and (8) SOUTHAMPTON will likely fill the quartets.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(2) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW was not beaten far on debut, and that should put her in good stead against unraced rivals.

Newcomers (1) CASH OUT, (5) MOANA and (6) WITHIN REACH warrant respect.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(1) COVER CHARGE would have benefited from his experience on debut. He should improve to confirm his superiority over both (5) PARACHUTE ADAMS and (2) EHHFIFTEENKJOE.

Newcomer (3) GREAT RIFT VALLEY would not need to be special to play a leading role on debut.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) ONE OF THOSE DAYS will be better over further but should run well fresh. Huge chance.

(1) PORRIDGE BOY made an encouraging reappearance as a gelding and will have a say in the finish.

(8) PROPER can improve after his debut last time and the benefit of his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

(6) LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN is worth a mention.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) WAYNE bounced back to form when second in a stronger race over this trip last time. A repeat of that performance should suffice.

(2) IDEAL SUMMER showed promise as a 2YO and can improve on his reappearance as a gelding.

(4) BUDDY BOY and (5) FIRE STORM have shown enough to be competitive and could improve.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) ROSY LEMON would not be winning out of turn after several near-misses.

Improving last-start winner (8) GALAXY QUEEN benefited from the addition of blinkers when opening her account. She may have more to offer over this distance with the headgear retained.

(1) MOUNT ETNA sprung a surprise last time and can have a say in the outcome.

(9) FALCONFLY has a bit to find on that form, but should not be far off the mark either.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) PERFECT MIRACLE and (2) ROAMING SPIRIT could fight out the finish on current form. The former has more scope for improvement and so she is preferred, though the latter has improved with blinkers fitted.

Last-start course-and-distance winner (4) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN carries a penalty but should remain competitive, along with (6) VAMANOS.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) HIS LORDSHIP was not winning out of turn when scoring at this level last time and a four-point penalty is unlikely to prevent another forward showing.

His stablemates (3) HEMISPHERE and (4) BANYAN could give the selection most to fear if bouncing back from disappointing last starts to their earlier form.

Hard-knocker (1) ESQUEVELLE could pose a threat.

Race 9 (1,450m)

The improving (7) TINTIN trounced his rivals on handicap debut over 1,400m, and a resultant seven-point penalty should not halt his momentum.

A bigger challenge will likely come from (1) MAX THE MAGICIAN, (2) SECRET CHORD and (4 ) BRISTOL HERCULES, all of whom have solid credentials at this level.

Race 10 (1,450m)

Many with chances but the value could lie with the rejuvenated veteran (8) KOTINOS, whose recent form is encouraging.

(11) CAN’T CATCH ME is also awkwardly drawn, but she is in good form and her last victory did come against male opposition.

(6) BAY EMPIRE and (7) GOLDEN ASPEN have the means to fight out the finish, but will need things to go their way from wide gates.