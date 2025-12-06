In-form Farhan Zulkifli hoping to help Hougang seal S’pore Cup s-final spot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hougang United's Farhan Zulkifli in action against Albirex Niigata in a Singapore Cup match that ended 1-1 on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – Sporting a fresh blond look and swopping his No. 27 jersey for the No. 10, Hougang United winger Farhan Zulkifli has not only undergone a makeover off the pitch, but also on it.

Farhan, who often had to deputise at left-back during the 2022 season behind Croatian winger Kristijan Krajcek, was used largely as an impact substitute last term.

Making just four starts in 16 games for the Cheetahs, he registered three goals and five assists.

Despite insisting that “nothing much has changed”, Farhan, 23, has since nailed down a starting right-wing spot this season, racking up three goals and three assists in seven matches.

“Even last season, when I was not playing, I tried to stay positive and contribute as much as I could when I had a chance,” he said.

“So it’s about translating that to this season. The same hard work, same determination and same hunger to be out there playing my best and contributing.”

Farhan inherited the coveted No. 10 for this campaign from Krajcek – who was deregistered in the off-season following an injury – and has wasted little time justifying it, already collecting three Player of the Match awards.

“I always wanted that No. 10. I enjoy taking up the responsibility, even though it may just be a number. With this responsibility, it keeps me on my toes and pushes me to strive for more,” Farhan said.

With Hougang facing Balestier Khalsa in a final Singapore Cup group game on Dec 7 at the Bishan Stadium, needing just a draw to progress to the semi-finals, Farhan hopes he can replicate the influence of the Croatian talisman.

Affectionately known as Kiki, Krajcek scored a hat-trick in the 2022 Cup final for a 3-2 win against BG Tampines Rovers to deliver the Cheetahs’ first piece of silverware.

“His performance in that final against Tampines was top. It’s big shoes to fill. But Kiki is his own player and so am I, so I would like to be myself as much as possible.”

It is not just Farhan who is firing on all cylinders, Hougang seemed to have found their rhythm under interim coach Pannarai Panisiri.

Since the 28-year-old Thai’s first game in charge – a late 2-1 league defeat by Tampines on Oct 27 – his side have been unbeaten in the Cup with two wins and a draw.

“Everyone is moving in the right direction, everyone wants to give their best, and we want the same goal, which is why you can see everyone is clicking and fighting for each other,” Farhan said of Pannarai’s stewardship.

“When we defend, we are compact, and we move together as a team. Coach always emphasises defensive discipline and positioning,” said Farhan , who noted that the appointment of Akbar Nawas as technical director has also steadied the ship .

At the heart of Hougang’s improved defence is goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad, who starred in the Lion City Sailors’ Cup-winning campaign last season.

He turned in a superb display in the 3-0 win over Geylang International on Nov 22, producing five big saves, and put up another creditable showing in the 1-1 draw with Albirex Niigata on Nov 29.

“(Zharfan) has played a very important role, especially in the last two games, where he saved us quite a number of times. In those crucial moments, he kept us in the game,” said Farhan.

Hougang’s uptick in form and Farhan’s attacking returns have not gone unnoticed by Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic.

“They stablised their defence, it’s much tighter. Players like Farhan, you have to watch out for, because he’s really on form,” said the 60-year-old Croat. “Some of the Japanese and Thai players are really comfortable on the ball and good on the counter.”

Kraljevic said they will be “going all out” for the victory that they need to reach the semi-finals. A one-goal win will be enough, as it would bring both teams level on seven points and a goal difference of +3.

The number of goals scored in the Cup will then become the decider, with Balestier having scored one more than Hougang.

Having led the Tigers to their only Singapore Cup triumph back in 2014, Kraljevic has set his sights on the big prize once more. To achieve that, he wants to tighten up their backline that has let in six goals in three games.

“We have scored eight goals in three games in the Cup. Offensively, I am happy with the progress. But we are conceding too many. And this is something we need to address,” he said.

Albirex, who top the five-team group with 10 points from four games, have already sealed their semi-final spot against either Tampines or the Sailors.

In another Cup game on Dec 6, Geylang beat Tanjong Pagar United 4-1 via goals from Shuhei Hoshino (5th, 58th), Riku Fukashiro (15th), Vincent Bezecourt (37th), before Youssef Ezzejjari bagged a 70th-minute penalty for the Jaguars.

With four points, Geylang finished their group campaign in fourth, above Tanjong Pagar, who lost all four games.