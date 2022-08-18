In-form Dancing Girl has all the right moves

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) RUSSIAN EMPIRE was making good improvement before a disappointing last run. That was his first taste of the Polytrack. If showing his turf form, he is clearly the one to beat.

(2) POTENTE was well beaten on local debut. That was on the turf. He has performed better on this surface, so should be right in the mix.

(3) SIBERIAN FOX is better drawn than he was last week. So look for an improved run.

(4) THIS TIME ROUND has lost his way of late but could earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) HORSEY was well supported to win last week but disappointed. He was making late progress that day and should be smarter this time. He can recoup losses.

(2) SARDO NUMSPA makes a local debut and could like the Polytrack, which he tries for the first time.

(3) MACTAVISH tends to lack a strong finish but could play a minor role.

(5) MUSIC BOX SPECIAL was not disgraced on local debut and should do better this time.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) DANCING GIRL has been in very good form and this course and distance suit her. She can pull off a win.

(1) SEATTLE BEAT does not always show his best side. On a good day he is capable of a strong finish so must be considered.

(2) USHUAIA was touched off on local debut and could go one better but this does look a better race.

(3) BOLD STRIKE returned to form with a nice win last time and could follow up.

(7) JASPERO is course-and-distance suited and could be ready to strike. He must be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

(1) EASY LIVING was not disgraced last time and that form has stood up, so she could pull off the victory.

(4) PRINCESS OF WINTER and (12) QUE COSAS have not shown their best sides recently, but are capable of running well when in the mood.

(3) MISS ROSE comes from an in-form trainer and is a recent maiden winner who could be capable of following up.

(6) SOUTH WESTER, (7) BOUQUET and (8) PERSICA are all capable of winning and should be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(2) TUK TUK is in very good form and another win could be on the cards.

(3) IL LUNGO returns from a break. He was a disappointment in a much better race than this last time. This is his first try on the Polytrack but he clearly deserves the utmost respect.

(4) RAINING AGAIN tries a bit further but could earn some more money.

(7) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS is unreliable but could claim a place.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) PAM'S PRINCESS steps up in distance and should have improved enough to win this.

(3) SCARBOROUGH FAIR usually gives of her best and would not be a surprise winner but is more likely to place.

(4) PARIS OPERA could like this longer distance and is capable of doing better.

(5) SING GIRL SING is better than her last run and has a winning chance. The same can also be said of (7) SILVER SLIPPERS.

(8) ROSE OF BAYEUX was caught very late last time and could keep going this time.

(10) OWLETTE has a winning chance over a distance that should suit.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) VIDA FUTURA was making good headway in his latest start and could go one better.

(2) WAR MAN could play a minor role in what looks like an extremely open race.

(3) JACK AND GINGER deserves a win as he has been very consistent. Will be right there at the business end of things.

(6) YOUNG NELSON is unreliable but could claim a place.

(9) OPERA SWING and (13) SILVIA LOUISE probably need to do a bit more to win a race like this, but could play minor roles.

(10) ALMAS TOWER and (11) HEAD GARDENER could be ahead of their merit ratings and are the surprise packages.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) UBIQUITAS makes local debut after a break but does have a winning chance

. (2) DO SI DO is quite capable of winning in this division and should be included in all bets.

(3) WILDEST DREAMS has clearly improved and does look the one they all have to beat.

(4) GET IT DONE showed nice improvement last time and must be respected.

(5) CRAFTY HEART, (8) CANA and (13) SPACE ODDITY are all in good heart and must be considered as well.