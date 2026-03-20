In defeat a graceful golfer reinforces an ancient lesson: No excuses

Who's the champion? Matt Fitzpatrick (right) may have finished second at the Players Championship, but his response to winner Cameron Young is a classy grin.

This is a short tale about the shine of grace and the sidestepping of excuse. It’s a tale about a golfer, Matt Fitzpatrick, boos from a partisan crowd and his dignity amid narrow defeat. And it’s a tale about how to lose in sport.

Every loss has an underlying reason and a contributing factor. It’s the injured knee, an inadequate coach and the flu. It’s the long match from yesterday, the death of a relative and equipment malfunction. It’s a goalpost hit thrice, over-slick greens and a forehand that’s abruptly hiccuping.

Yet all this has the sour feel of excuse and the best athletes swallow it like you would bile. That’s the code. That’s the system of unwritten rules which govern how you play. You mutter “the better man won”, then go into the dressing room, out of view, and rail, curse and kick a table.

When she lost 6-0, 6-0 in the 2025 Wimbledon final, her dreams now rubble, her tears unstoppable, Amanda Anisimova’s first words on court to Iga Swiatek were nevertheless these: “You’re such an incredible player. It obviously showed today. You’ve been such an inspiration to me.”

If all that character stuff in sport matters, then some of it involves how you wear defeat, irrespective of occasion and rival. Whether you accept and acknowledge. Whether you find a firm, look-them-in-the-eye handshake like Novak Djokovic. Whether you recognise superior skill because when you win it’s exactly what you’d like to hear.

Way back in 1975, his face swollen after a narrow defeat by a rival he despised, boxer Joe Frazier – as journalist Mark Kram reported – still said of Muhammad Ali in Manila, “Man, I hit him with punches that’d bring down the walls of a city. Lawdy, lawdy, he’s a great champion.”

Fitzpatrick would like that quote because it’s how he was raised. Grace is a mindset passed on by his family. When he won the 2022 US Open, his father – he said – “ran past me and went to shake hands with Will Zalatoris (who Fitzpatrick had beaten)”.

And so it figured that when Fitzpatrick lost on the final hole by a single shot to Cameron Young at The Players Championship, he congratulated Young’s family. And praised Young, whose slender win came without any fist-pumping demonstration. “That to me was a huge sign of respect.”

And all this may not feel like a big deal, except that Fitzpatrick had a small excuse. A lesser athlete might have reached for it, but he swatted it aside.

He and Young were just two guys scrapping for a title on a golf tour. But like sport does these days, it took on a rougher edge. Young is American, Fitzpatrick is English, and this was Florida. Golf prides itself on its etiquette, but on those shores it is losing a little of that gloss.

“Felt more like a Ryder Cup” was what TV commentators said later. Boos were heard. “U-S-A” chants filled the air. Later, even Young would say that on the 18th, Fitzpatrick turned to him and said, “Cam, do you hate me, too?”

It’s in jest but it’s telling.

If golf, even in passing, takes on the tone of football, then it’s a pity. On a course, you cheer a favourite without deriding his rival. You hail your hero without turning it into a grim, nationalistic, us v them. Golf’s greatest tour may be played on one continent but it involves the best of the planet.

Weeks ago, I asked Jon Rahm about crowd behaviour and as always he was plain-spoken. “If players,” he said, “are going to be held to a certain standard of gentleman-ism, and I know I’ll be the first one to say that I break that sometimes, I think fans should too”. Disrespect, he insisted, should never be encouraged. “Yeah, I do think golf needs to maintain certain values.”

Fitzpatrick has those values, which is why he took full ownership of defeat instead of apportioning blame. He didn’t blame his bogey on the 18th on boos. This was about technique not taunts. Later, he said, “Listen, the crowd, that was literally child’s play compared to Bethpage (during the Ryder Cup). If they think that was anything, then they need to reassess. Get yourself up to New York.”

He appreciates sport is about sides taken, passions expressed and fans involved. And yet even as he’s allergic to excuse, his words inadvertently carry the gentlest of rebukes.

“Listen, that’s how it is. I would hope it’s the exact same if – well, it probably wouldn’t be because we’re a little bit more polite in Europe, I would say, but I would hope it would be of similar intensity in Europe”.

As sport keeps turning, it benefits from athletes like Fitzpatrick, who enhance its worth by quietly lacing it with decorum. He didn’t make a fuss and yet we should make one on his behalf. Golf, always, deserves the courteous fan. For anything else, there is simply no excuse.