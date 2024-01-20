In an era of profit and pomposity, Alcaraz brings a smile and spirit

A T-shirt. A pair of shoes. Caps. Paper.

Please, Carlos, sign.

Alcaraz obliges. He signs everything. Someone, leaning down, tosses a ball at him. Then another. He autographs them. He tosses a signed cap back up and a kid fails to catch it and so he leans down, picks it up and throws it again. Is fine manners a compulsory subject in Spanish schools? Because like Rafael Nadal this man comes dressed in humility.

In Rod Laver Arena on Jan 20 there’s a man gyrating in the crowd to Y.M.C.A, that hit song from 1978. Alcaraz in his chair is grinning in admiration. He knows about dancing because it’s what he’s doing on court all afternoon, slithering, sliding, twisting, lunging, as if he’s moving to an invisible music. The man who might save tennis when Novak Djokovic is gone has rhythm. And his opponent is feeling the blues.

“Let’s go Jerry,” someone shouts from the stands. Jerry is the cartoon mouse from the 1940s who’s still so famous that it becomes the favourite show for a kid from Beijing. Jerry is Shang Juncheng’s nickname and Jerry is in trouble because he’s injured and also trapped by Spanish brilliance.

Whirrr. A topspin forehand lob on the run, as delicate as a string of spun spider silk, curls over Jerry’s head. Bzzzz. Alcaraz’s arm is like a live cable and a forehand travels cross-court as if the ball’s been given an electric shock. Pssst. A drop shot born in El Palmar, Spain lands and spins and dies without fuss.

This isn’t a match, of course, it’s a tutorial from a gifted 20-year-old Spaniard to a clearly talented 18-year-old from China. Somewhere Novak Djokovic is grinning, for together they are only two years older than him. Shang is a leftie with a stinging forehand, but he needs fast wheels to play Alcaraz and his strapped thigh is acting like a brake.

Eventually the Chinese player retired from the match at 1-6, 1-6, 0-1 down and history will have to wait. He was trying to walk in 85-year-old shoes and become the first Chinese man in a Grand Slam fourth round since Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1938. You sense one day he’ll get there.

If Shang is a tennis kid, then there’s still something of the boy to Alcaraz. It’s evident in his smile as wide as a new moon. It’s there in his confession earlier this week that “sometimes I don’t see the score and I try to make the impossible (shot) for the crowd”. It’s there in the way, in his last match, he happily tapped hands with his opponent Lorenzo Sonego after they constructed a delightful point. It suggests that even as he plays to win and with control, he also plays with a boyish glee.

Can this last, can his free-spiritedness find expression even as pressure tightens and social media nitpicks and everyone expects from him a constant switchblade competitiveness? That we don’t know but what we can say is that sport is so bloated with commerce and pomposity, so consumed by profit and Instagram followers, that we sometimes forget that its finest advertisement is joy.

What makes the pulse race and our faces crease with pleasure? Not the coffee, the over-expensive merchandise, the Melbourne Park singers, the two-story Courtside Bar at court No. 6, but the exhilaration of a young man who plays tennis as if celebrating it.

Even rival coaches can sense it and one told me admiringly the other day, “He brings great energy. Like the smile. It looks like he’s having a good time.” But joy also stems from form and Alcaraz, who said he’s feeling a “seven (or) eight” out of 10, is elevating himself with every round.

As the same coach explained, “he’s very explosive” and he wasn’t just referring to the Spaniard’s foot-speed but his artful ability to generate a great shot out of nothing. “That makes it exciting to watch because he comes from neutral to offence in a split second.”

Modern sport often has the stench of conceit and spills over with entitled heroes. But Alcaraz is both rounded as a player – that slowpoke retired Swiss won his first Slam at 21; he has two at 20 – and as a man. When the match was done he scribbled on a camera lens as is the fashion and it was an oddly long message, written in English by a Spanish young man about his Chinese rival. “We will play again! Stay strong! Wish a speed recovery!”

Then, his on-court interview done, he started signing. The crowd emptied yet he kept going. One autograph, 10, 20, 30. Then it was time and he smiled and left but was followed down the tunnel by the plaintive, pleading cries of the unsatisfied. They called his name. They wanted him back. Everyone, you see, always wants more from Carlos Alcaraz.