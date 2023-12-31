In a sporting 2023 there was never a dull moment

The swimmers drip water and despair. Their faces are blank, their tones are terse. Every time you think you know how frustrating sport is, how defeat needles, how demanding athletes are of themselves, a fresh reminder comes.

Amanda Lim, fourth in the 50m freestyle at the Asian Games, stands alongside Quah Ting Wen who came fifth, and lacerates herself with her words. “Being 0.01 from my best time is decent, but I’m just so sick and tired of doing decent times. I want a good time. Decent is not going to cut it.”