In a sport of threes, three siblings propel Singapore to regional crowns

SINGAPORE – The number three is significant in the sport of tchoukball. Players cannot hold the ball for over three seconds, take more than three steps, or make more than three passes before taking a shot.

On Tuesday, three also proved to be a special number for Singapore, as three Abdul Wazid siblings – Shah Rykal, 24, Ning Rynisari, 23, and Fiqqo Anaqi, 19 – played crucial roles in leading the Republic to both the men and women’s titles at the South-east Asia Tchoukball Championships (SEATBC) with unbeaten records.

It was the Singapore men’s sixth title since 2009 and the women’s sixth straight crown since the inaugural 2011 edition. The 2021 tournaments were not staged because of Covid-19.

Malaysia finished second ahead of the Philippines in both categories of the championships, which were held in a round-robin format at the Pasir Ris Sport Centre. Indonesia and Laos were the other teams.

For the three siblings, who are competing together for the third time, sibling rivalry and expectations are among the driving forces that spurred their strive for excellence.

Rykal said: “It’s especially so because we are siblings. Fiqqo and I are often compared, so he has to work hard to get close to my standard.”

His sister Rynisari added: “Pressure is always there because we have set a standard for ourselves.

“There are many expectations because everyone’s looking up to us.”

The family is so hooked on the sport that the siblings rarely talk about other things.

“During Hari Raya, we always watch (tchoukball). Other people watch Netflix, but we watch our past competitions and international competitions to see whether we are progressing,” said Rynisari.

Their mother, Dewi, was filled with pride after watching her children’s displays on Tuesday.

“They train hard, and they play hard, and I think they deserve what they have,” she said. “I will also share their happiness with them.”

Despite their rivalry, the trio are aiming to help Singapore topple powerhouses Chinese Taipei at the coming Tchoukball World Championships in Prague in August.

Rykal, who is also the coach of the national boys’ Under-18 side who won a silver at the World Youth Tchoukball Championships recently, said: “We have been conditioning ourselves, making sure that we don’t lose focus on our main aim.”

Rynisari added: “The SEATBC is a good start for us to gauge ourselves, see if we are all on the same page. It is important that we enjoy the process and grow with our teammates.”