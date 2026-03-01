Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Sporting Life

In a sport of patience, a great golfer has a day worth waiting for

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Champion Hannah Green of Australia and her husband and caddy Jarryd Felton have known each other since they were junior golfers.

Champion Hannah Green of Australia and her husband and caddie Jarryd Felton have known each other since they were junior golfers.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

avatar-alt

Rohit Brijnath

Google Preferred Source badge

Even Othello, in William Shakespeare’s play of the same name, wished for this virtue. “I should have found in some place of my soul, a drop of patience”. Imagine if he’d played golf, then he’d truly understand what patience is. For everything in this game, like on March 1 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, is about restraint, about accepting obstacles, about steadiness, about waiting.

Other sports are familiar with patience. Marathoners wait, wait, wait, then accelerate and overtake. Tennis players wince and wait till cramp passes as Carlos Alcaraz did in his Australian Open semi-final. But golf is the sport of stoics. Players are always waiting for the next shot. Waiting for a putt to crawl across a green and fall. Waiting for hours as the heat clogs the senses. Waiting as months pass and victory won’t come yet believing it will.

See more on

Sporting Life

Women's golf

LPGA Tour

HSBC

Sentosa

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.