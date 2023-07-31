In a changing sporting world, one act endures: The autograph

From above the tunnel at the National Stadium, a fan’s boyish plea comes accompanied by the promise of financial incentive.

“$20,” he tells the press officers.

Twenty dollars if they can get the Liverpool players to sign anything.

Evidently he brought his wallet, but what he needed was string. Because like fishing lines sent into the unknown with hope, Liverpool jerseys hung from the stands at the stadium.

But who has the marker?

It reminds me of my very thorough friend Mudar, who wrote to Don Bradman, cricket’s finest exponent with the bat, who lived in Australia. It was around 1980 and Mudar got a local artist in Kolkata to sketch drawings of Bradman, used his pocket money for postage, and sent them off to Adelaide for the great man to sign.

In the envelope was also enclosed a marker.

The paintings came back kindly autographed. Bradman kept the marker.

The autograph requires patience, hope, pushiness and ingenuity. A young fellow this week, so a press officer told me, asked a Liverpool player to sign on his arm. Apparently he wanted to turn it into a tattoo. Love in sport is sometimes only skin deep.

Everything has changed in sport, hasn’t it? No linespeople on a tennis court and custom-fit swimming goggles made by scanning the unique contours of your face. Test cricket is receiving an adrenaline-surging reinvention by England and a smash in badminton was recently measured at 565kmh.

Change is brilliant and bewildering as tradition is shrugged off and statistics drown us. No one’s ever going to recite poetry pre-fight like Muhammad Ali – he was nominated for the post of Professor of Poetry at Oxford but then anyone could be – and there’s too much science for anyone to fool rivals as Mark Spitz did. In 1972, he told Russian coaches that his famed moustache “deflects the water away from my mouth” and made him faster.

In all this upheaval, one deeply personal moment of sporting attachment has weathered time and technology. The autograph.

The phone camera has intruded but the wefie cannot rival a shirt signed by an entire team. Nor is there a technological equivalent of a book signed by the great athlete. As Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, his tongue firmly in cheek, once wrote while autographing his own book, Idols, for a TV commentator: “I am ashamed at your reading taste!”

The autograph is an intimate moment in an era when sport rarely allows that. Athletes are hidden away in private jets and behind over-muscled bodyguards, their public appearances carefully scripted. Spontaneity is supposedly left to the field though in team sports these days there is very little jazz. More an orchestra playing to the same sheet music.

But the autograph hunt gives the fan his few seconds of familiarity. They know they will never get to sit and chat with a favourite player, for this is part of the pact of fandom. A sort of long-distance affair. But once in a while they are allowed this fleeting moment, the hero as human before them, where love is exchanged for a scribble.

The same scribble given to everyone and yet it is your scribble. To be occasionally sold, sometimes framed or shoved into a drawer. When fans get older they may stumble upon the autograph and find its scribble temporarily indecipherable. Then they will remember – who the player was, who they once were themselves, and what brilliant adventures they went on.

At the 2019 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson told golf.com he signed “about 300 to 500” in a session. There are so many requests and so little time. Few have time for humour or a message, though Ali was the exception to most rules. In 1971, as the fine New York Times writer Ira Berkow wrote, he asked Ali for an autograph for two sons of a woman he knew. Ali’s training was over and Berkow mentioned in passing that the boys were apparently tardy in cleaning their rooms. And so Ali wrote: “To Timmy and Rickie. From Muhammad Ali. Clean that room, or I will seal your doom.”

Autographs can feel mechanical in the way they are hastily scrawled, but fans now comprise a wide army. Liverpool, the town, has roughly half-a-million people yet the club is beloved by many more in multiple lands. And so sometimes it might feel like a chore, a tedious obligation, and yet there is no club without the fan. Loyalty must be worth at least that scribble.

Not every club visiting Singapore has been kind to autograph hunters but Liverpool has been this summer. Jurgen Klopp has shown respect for his tribe in much the same way Rafael Nadal does. Even after Grand Slam losses I have seen Nadal stop and sign. Tired, defeated yet aware that no one deserts him when he falls, so how can he? The autograph in effect is the sign of the man he is.