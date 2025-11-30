Impromptu leading tactics pay off for Sacred Buddy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former handy Kranji galloper delivers after losing no admirers in loftier company in KL

– After two good showings in the top flight, Sacred Buddy returned to the winner’s circle with a dominant display in the Supreme B event over 1,400m at Sungai Besi on Nov 30.

Not known for his gate speed in his earlier races, the six-year-old son of Sacred Falls surprised a few when he was the first to break together with Streets Of Fire (Shafiq Rizuan).

Sacred Buddy (Khaw Choon Kit) quickly took charge when the field settled down to lead from King Of Sixty-One (Mohd Zaki), and they were nicely clear of Groovy (John Sundradas) and Flaming Migliore (Jordan Mallyon).

It was a compact field when the eight runners turned for home, with Sacred Buddy just ahead of King Of Sixty-One.

Sacred Buddy pulled away from King Of Sixty-One at the 200m. Groovy gave chase but the Simon Dunderdale-trained galloper held on to win by 1¼ lengths. Third by another 1¾ lengths was King Of Sixty-One.

Winner of five of his 12 starts at Kranji when prepared by Desmond Koh for the same Blazing Expectations stable, Sacred Buddy broke through for his maiden Malaysian win in Penang on May 31, the final day of racing at the track.

That Cosmo C race win was followed by another success in Class 2 two runs later at Sungai Besi.

Sacred Buddy was given a crack at the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) in September and was not disgraced when sixth to Lucky Magic.

He then ran a smack-up fifth to Golden Pegasus in the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) in early November.

“We have always had a high opinion of Sacred Buddy and this race was earmarked for him for a while, so I’m happy it all worked out,” said Dunderdale.

“Sacred Buddy found the front easy as there were no obvious pacemakers. It was a nice strong win.”

Khaw also said that pre-race tactics with the Kiwi handler centred mainly around finding a handy spot off the pace.

“It was not my intention to lead,” said Khaw who has ridden the gelding in his last four starts, winning once.

“The instructions were to sit handy. But, after a good jump, there was no pace on.

“The horse was down in class today. He was able to lead easily and in the straight he gave plenty.

“There is more to come from him. And if he gets to contest a Cup again, I think he will give a better showing.”

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE