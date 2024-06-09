Imperious Marcell Jacobs rules Rome as Italy basks in ‘Super Saturday’

ROME – Home favourite Marcell Jacobs retained his European 100m crown in Rome as Team Italy basked in their own ‘Super Saturday’ with two further golds to surge to the top of the medals table.

In a night of high-quality track and field at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, there was a record-extending seventh discus title for Croatia’s Sandra Elkasevic on June 8.

There were also third successive European Athletics Championships golds for Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 5,000m, Belgium’s Nafi Thiam in the heptathlon and Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou in the men’s long jump.

But the night had a decidedly Italian hue to it as the host nation soared atop the medals table with five golds, four silvers and a bronze for an overall tally of 10. In second place after two days of competition are the Netherlands, with a gold, silver and bronze.

Italian team captain Gianmarco Tamberi, the world high jump champion, had said he wanted to end up No. 1 after a seventh-place finish last time out in Munich in 2022.

And Jacobs lived up to his billing, scorching to victory in a season’s best of 10.02 seconds in what was a perfect tonic ahead of the Paris Olympics, just seven weeks away.

Italian teammate Chituru Ali took silver in 10.05sec, with Briton Romel Glave claiming bronze in 10.06sec.

“I thought I could run 9.95. I didn’t manage it but the important thing was to win,” Jacobs said.

“I made a big bet on myself because I came to Rome not in the best shape, but it was one of my goals of the season to win. I am the European Champion again. It is really incredible the people here scream my name every second.

“I’m really happy about that (but) not really happy about the time. But here in this competition what counts is the medals. Now we can work, work, work more to improve the time and the technique for the Olympics.”

It capped off a magical 20 minutes for the Italians, after first world silver medallist Leonardo Fabbri threw a championship record of 20.45m as he dominated the men’s shot put to deny Croatian Filip Mihaljevic back-to-back Euros golds.

Then just minutes later and the crowd were chanting like football fans as Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli surged to victory in the 110m hurdles in 13.05sec to set up Jacob’s final fanfare.

Norwegian Ingebrigtsen also shone on a heady night’s entertainment by taking the lead of the 5,000m at the bell and sprinting away for gold in a season’s best of 13:20.11.

“This is a championships, the level is high and I performed at my best,” said Ingebrigtsen, who will now aim for a third European title in the 1,500m. “Definitely more to come.”