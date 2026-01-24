Imperial Emperor reigns supreme in G1 Al Maktoum

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Bhupat Seemar-trained Imperial Emperor (Richard Mullen) scoring an impressive win in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) at Meydan on Jan 23. PHOTO: DUBAI RACING CLUB

– Imperial Emperor went one place better than 12 months ago and earned automatic Dubai World Cup entry when winning the 3.68 million-dirham (S$1.28 million) Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) at Meydan on Jan 23.

This was the highlight of a brilliant night for trainer Bhupat Seemar who bagged four wins.

Ridden by Richard Mullen, the Dubawi six-year-old tracked the pace set by Masmak (Bernardo Pinheiro) and hit the front at the 600m marker, staying on powerfully to hold Tumbarumba (James Doyle) off by 1½ lengths. Heart Of Honor (Saffie Osborne) closed off for a distant third.

“I’m ecstatic. Actually, I don’t know how I’m feeling – what a horse!” said Ryan Tongue, director of owners Deva Racing. “This syndicate is Dubai, we love Dubai and to have another chance in the Dubai World Cup is a dream.

“I turned down the Saudi Cup invitation, which was a big thing, but we want to try and win the Dubai World Cup (March 28).”

Mullen was happy to be back a Group 1 winner after returning from a serious injury only at the start of the season.

“He’s very straightforward and gets himself in a great spot. I wanted to be positive with him and he travelled like a dream,” said the Dubai-based English jockey. “When I saw Bernardo dropping away I thought ‘I have to go’, and he put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

“Tadhg (O’Shea, Seemar’s stable jockey) beat me in the race last year and I’m just keeping the saddle warm. It’s his horse, but if he doesn’t mind handing him to me again, I won’t mind.”

An exciting horse since he set foot on a racecourse almost a year ago, Opera Ballo now has a Group 1 after a scorching victory in the 1.85 million-dirham Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m).

On a brilliant night for jockey William Buick, who rode three winners, the Ghaiyyath colt pulled hard in the early stages, but after he settled better, he hit the front 200m out to charge away for a 2½-length win over Silawi (Doyle), with Holloway Boy (Sam James) third.

“We felt we had a good horse for some time. Well done to the team here for getting him relaxed,” said trainer Charlie Appleby, who was at Jebel Hatta win No. 5.

“He’s still headstrong and William always says they can’t go fast enough for him. You need to hold onto him for as long as you can.

“He’s an exciting horse going forward, and now we have the Dubai Turf invitation.”

It was a record fifth win in the race, too, for Buick, who said: “He reminds me so much of his father Ghaiyyath. He’s so competitive and has a world of talent to go with it.

“I’m delighted with the way he won, but he still needs to learn to relax and race in a proper manner, then he’ll be a proper horse.”

DUBAI RACING CLUB