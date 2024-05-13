Sporting Life

Image is everything: The fine, focused art of TV broadcasting

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
The director of a TV broadcast in cricket's Indian Premier League has over 50 screens to choose from to decide what picture we see at home. PHOTO: HEMANT BUCH
Updated
May 13, 2024, 09:17 PM
Published
May 13, 2024, 08:50 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a sporting world consumed by averages, runs scored, kilometres run, forehands hit, passes made, a mad, unending cascade of figures and decimals, it’s fitting that Hemant Buch’s life is reduced to numbers.

“Standby 6, 6.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top