I'll give it a shot! Belgian becomes instant hurdler

KRAKOW, Poland - Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo suddenly had to become an expert in the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday to avoid her side being disqualified.

Boumkwo clocked 32.81sec, finishing last in the race won by Spain’s Teresa Errandonea in 13.22sec after replacing at short notice compatriot Anne Zagre, a specialist in the discipline.

No other hurdler in the Belgian team was available and in the event of a no-show, Belgium would have been disqualified.

On Friday, 29-year-old Boumkwo, who is also Belgian hammer throw champion, had finished seventh in the shot put competition played out as part of the European Games.

After 25 of 37 events and with just Sunday left on the programme, Belgium are 16th and last and face relegation to the second division.