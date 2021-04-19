Coronavirus: Impact on Tokyo 2020

If the Olympics are scrapped... What the IOC could lose

With Japanese politicians casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can take place as scheduled, The Straits Times looks at what is at stake.

The Tokyo National Stadium, main venue of the Olympics and Paralympics. The high stakes for the IOC mean that it is pushing ahead and mitigating risks with the aim of making the Games as safe as possible.
The Tokyo National Stadium, main venue of the Olympics and Paralympics. The high stakes for the IOC mean that it is pushing ahead and mitigating risks with the aim of making the Games as safe as possible.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As Japan is buffeted by a fourth wave of the coronavirus, its bid to stage the Tokyo Olympics come July is looking increasingly wobbly.

Test events and qualifiers have been hit in the lead up, with the April 18-23 Fina Diving World Cup - a Games qualifier - cancelled and then rescheduled owing to the uncertainty, while a BMX freestyle cycling event for April 24-25 has been postponed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline 'If the Olympics are scrapped... What the IOC could lose'. Subscribe
Topics: 