Coronavirus: Impact on Tokyo 2020
If the Olympics are scrapped... What the IOC could lose
With Japanese politicians casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can take place as scheduled, The Straits Times looks at what is at stake.
As Japan is buffeted by a fourth wave of the coronavirus, its bid to stage the Tokyo Olympics come July is looking increasingly wobbly.
Test events and qualifiers have been hit in the lead up, with the April 18-23 Fina Diving World Cup - a Games qualifier - cancelled and then rescheduled owing to the uncertainty, while a BMX freestyle cycling event for April 24-25 has been postponed.