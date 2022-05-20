If NS rightly comes first, should we complain if a swimmer comes second?

Joseph Schooling is a flash in the pan and doesn't really understand greatness. It's what a stranger insisted in his e-mails to my colleagues and me. I used to grin. Maybe this man was expecting the reincarnation of Michael Phelps.

People adore athletes and they expect from them. They watch and they cheer. They invest emotionally and feel let down by failure. They pray on Twitter, praise on Instagram and are sarcastic on Facebook. Heroes one day are over-rated stars the next. This is a game within a sport.