Ideal Future can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,400M)

After winning well on debut, (1) I AM REGAL found problems in her next start. She could atone.

(2) MISS DAISY was narrowly beaten in her post-debut effort and could feature.

(3) SIMPLE SIMPLE made remarkable improvement over this distance to score second-up.

(11) TRIED AND TRUE is running close up. Should make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) ARGO ALLEY won full of running second-up. The extra distance will suit.

(2) COOL WINTER is holding form after his maiden win. He should not be far off.

(3) EAST COAST won well over a longer trip second-up. Chance.

(7) PRIME EXAMPLE, (5) FUTUREWOLFF, (6) GREENLIGHT MAGIC and (4) VESUVIO, could fight out for the minor money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(9) PINCH HIT was not fancied on debut and was coughing when second on debut. He is bred for a lot further but could grab them late.

(3) QUICK RUN has had his chances. It could be his day to exit the maiden ranks.

(2) IN THE ETHER has been disappointing but could get into the frame. Newcomer

(10) RIVER PIRATE does not have to be too good to win.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(11) ROSE FOR TRIPPI eased in the betting on debut and weakened late after a slow start. She will come on heaps.

(13) UP THE IRISH should be ready to put her best foot forward.

(12) SILVER CLOCK was narrowly beaten last time. Can atone. Watch the betting on (9) INVENTRIX.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(8) IDEAL FUTURE will relish the longer distance. She should hold

(2) COUNTRY FLAME on their last meeting to be third-time lucky.

(1) COLOUR CODED is running well and should be in the shake-up again.

(7) CHICAGO LASS races for her new yard. Watch the betting.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) MANZ KNIGHT drifted in the betting on debut but gave plenty of cheek to finish 3/4 lengths in front of (1) SATOSHI, who needed his first run after a rest and gelding operation. He should confirm.

(7) MONTBLEU and (3) FLAG BEARER could fill the minor placings.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(11) WONDERING STAR could have his consistency rewarded for a second victory from the good draw.

(5) BIT OF FUN finished ahead of (6) KOOL BAIKAL, (3) BAYMAX and (1) FLYING GRACE but seems erratic. The others could end up ahead.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(10) SPIN DOCTOR came off a lengthy layoff, was backed and trounced the field. He could follow up.

(1) WAQAAS, a six-time winner, finished third in his last two starts. Stable companions (3) DUAL AT DAWN and (13) RIVER JORDAN are having their peak runs and either could also take it.

(8) HERE IS THE TIGER and (2) LETSDOIT disappointed last time but could get back on track.