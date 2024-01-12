Iconic NFL coach Bill Belichick leaves Patriots after 24 seasons

FOXBOROUGH, United States - Bill Belichick, the National Football League (NFL) mastermind who guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, parted ways with the team on Jan 11 after 24 seasons.

Belichick’s departure ends a championship era and concludes one of the greatest dynasty runs in American sport after taking over the Patriots for the 2000 campaign.

“There are so many fond memories and thoughts that I have when I think about the Patriots and I’ll always be a Patriot,” Belichick said.

“I look forward to coming back here but at this time, we’re going to move on. Excited for the future but always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here.”

Belichick forged a formidable partnership with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the franchise’s glory years.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady posted on Instagram. “We accomplished some amazing things.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”

Belichick’s 333 career game triumphs as an NFL head coach, including play-offs, rank second on the NFL’s all-time list, 14 shy of Don Shula’s 347.

Belichick, 71, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 82, announced the move in afternoon statements to reporters only four days after New England completed a 4-13 campaign – the worst season in Belichick’s career.

“Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England and I believe go in as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot,” Kraft said.

“Why? Because he’s the greatest coach of all times, which makes this decision to part ways so hard. But this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time.”

Belichick did not address his upcoming plans except to say he is “excited for the future” but Kraft spoke as if he expects to see Belichick on the sidelines for an NFL rival soon.

“I will always wish him continued success – except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots,” Kraft said.