Ice Skating: Singapore to send its first technical official to the World Junior Short Track Championships

SINGAPORE - In a first for Singapore ice skating, a technical official from the Republic will be sent to this year’s International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Short Track Championships.

Sonja Chong, a starter for the ISU, has been appointed to officiate at the Ja 27-29 championships in Dresden, Germany.

The starter’s role is to call the competitors to their starting lanes, give the starting orders and decide all disputes relating to the starting procedure.

“I am looking forward to my first ISU event assignment,” said Chong. “This experience will be invaluable not just for me but also for our technical officials. I do hope that this will lead to more opportunities for, and further development of, technical officials in Singapore and the region.”

She was previously the president of the Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) from 2007 to 2019 and has served on its board since 2003.

She also helped build the Singapore team of short track technical officials approved by the ISU to officiate at international competitions. On the ISU international list of technical officials under Singapore are International Starter Alicia Tan, and International Referees Terence Chew, Matthew Mak and Lim June Liang.

Sisa president Alison Chan said the development of this team has “enabled Singapore to host international competitions such as the Tri Series and SEA Open Trophy, which are sanctioned by the International Skating Union”.