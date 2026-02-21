Straitstimes.com header logo

Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MILAN, Feb 20 - The United States made light work of Slovakia with a 6-2 victory on Friday to set up the eagerly awaited Olympic men's ice hockey final with Canada.

The U.S. were in cruise control heading into the final period, five goals up through Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel and a double from Jack Hughes, before Brady Tkachuk scored between a pair Slovakian consolation goals.

NHL players returned to the Games following a 12-year absence and expectations had been high that the North American rivals would reap the benefits and face off in the decider.

The U.S. obliged with ease after Canada's tense 3-2 semi-final win over defending champions Finland, and the sides will meet in Sunday's gold-medal decider at Santagiulia Arena.

Slovakia take on Finland in Saturday's bronze-medal game at the same venue. REUTERS

See more on

United States

Slovakia

Hockey

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.