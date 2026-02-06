Ice hockey-US overpower Czechs, Italy thrill home crowd, Sweden beat Germany as women's tournament begins

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 5 - The United States began their gold medal bid with a 5-1 win over the Czech Republic, Italy made a winning start to their home Games with a 4-1 victory over France, and Sweden beat Germany by the same score as the women's Olympic ice hockey action got underway on Thursday.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were in the crowd at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena as the Americans lived up to their favourites tag with a resounding win in Group A.

Alex Carpenter put the U.S. ahead in the 16th minute of the first period with a power play goal, redirecting Megan Keller's shot. Joy Dunne doubled the lead in the fourth minute of the second period, converting Tessa Janecke's perfect assist.

The American fans were back on their feet celebrating just over a minute later, when Hayley Scamurra slipped her shot through the legs of the Czech defender.

Following a successful penalty kill, the Czech Republic pulled one back after Barbora Jurickova returned from the penalty box to immediately score from close range in the ninth minute of the second period.

U.S. captain Hilary Knight, in her fifth Olympics, restored her side's three-goal cushion two minutes from the end of the second period, and Scamurra netted her second in the fifth minute of the final period.

HOSTS EARN FIRST-EVER OLYMPIC WIN

Tournament underdogs Italy face long odds in a competitive field but earned pride in a lop-sided win in the Group B game across town at Santagiulia arena.

Organisers had scrambled to get the built-from-scratch arena ready in time, but any remaining concerns evaporated as enthusiastic fans piled into the 14,700-capacity venue.

France's Gabrielle de Serres started the scoring with a power play goal in the 10th minute. Italy replied quickly through Kayla Tutino, and forward Rebecca Roccella put them ahead with five minutes left in the second period.

The crowd at Santagiulia went wild as Matilde Fantin pounced quickly to find the back of the net 14 seconds into the third period and Kristin Della Rovere put the game completely out of reach less than five minutes later.

SWEDEN SOAR

Lina Ljungblom scored twice to get Sweden off to a perfect start in the earlier Group B game at the Rho Arena.

The 5,800-capacity venue had plenty of empty seats, but the Swedish and German fans brought the noise and colour.

Germany, making its first appearance since 2014, more than held their own in an opening period in which they were outshot 14 to 6, and took the lead after eight and a half minutes with a power play goal.

Katarina Jobst-Smith sent a fierce slapshot from just inside the blue line that sailed past the Swedish goaltender and ricocheted off the post into the roof of the net.

Sweden failed to take advantage of two power plays, coming either side of Germany's goal, but equalised in the 12th minute after a scramble before Ljungblom forced the puck over the line and they never looked back.

"It's my first Olympic goal, so that's huge, and my first goal for the season too," Ljungblom told reporters. "So obviously I'm really happy about it. I almost forgot how it is to score."

Ljungblom netted again in the eighth minute of the second period on a power play and Sweden made another power play count late when Mira Jungaker scored in the final minute.

Sweden's Thea Johansson wrapped up the victory in the final period, finishing off an impressive assist by Hilda Svensson.

CHASING THIRD PODIUM FINISH

Sweden are seeking a third podium finish, but their last Olympic medal dates back 20 years, when Italy also hosted the Games and the Swedish women upset the Canada-U.S. finals dominance by taking silver behind the Canadians.

The top three in Group B make the quarter-finals. Japan face France on Friday.

All five countries in Group A advance to the last eight. Placings in the group decide their seeding for the next round.

Defending champions Canada had their game postponed to February 12 due to a stomach bug in the Finland camp. The Swiss are also in Group A and play the Czech Republic on Friday. REUTERS