Ice hockey-Underestimated Italy ready to leave it all on the ice, says captain Larkin

MILAN, Feb 9 - Italy men's ice hockey team are more than happy to be taken lightly at their home Olympics, captain Thomas Larkin said, as they prepare to leave everything on the ice in this once-in-a-lifetime moment for most of the players.

The return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014 has caught the headlines. Italy, however, are the only team in the tournament without a player from the sport's elite league.

Italy's last appearance also came as hosts, where they failed to win a game. Larkin remembers watching that team, and wants his side to inspire another generation, and perhaps do it with a victory.

"It's incredibly important for us, we want to grow our sport, we want to show the world that maybe they underestimate us," Larkin told Reuters.

"That was my dream as a kid, watching NHL stars come to Turin in 2006 and thinking it would never be possible for an Italian to reach that level."

Italy are the lowest ranked side in the competition, but Larkin believes the underdog tag can work to their advantage.

"We'll definitely be underestimated," he said.

"But we have to use that as a key point, as a strength, because other teams might expect an easy game. We definitely won't see it that way."

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME

At 35, Larkin is playing at his first and probably last Olympics.

"For many of us, it has meant 20 or 30 years of work to reach this point, and it will go by quickly," he said.

"We have to live in the moment, really appreciate everything, and make the most of these two weeks because they'll fly by."

For Larkin, representing Italy at an Olympics in Milan has an even more special flavour.

"My mum and her family grew up in Milan, all my cousins still live there, everyone," Larkin said.

"I'm from Varese, about 40 minutes from Milan. So, it's a home Olympics and that means that not just as a country, but as a city, you feel it even more."

Another 20 years, or more, may go by before Italy return to this stage, and Larkin is clear about how he would like his team to be remembered.

"That we gave everything possible. That we fought until the end and gave absolutely all we have for our team and for Italy," Larkin said.

"However the games end, they end, but I want to be proud of knowing I left everything out on the ice."

Italy open with a game against Sweden, with Slovakia and champions Finland also in their group. REUTERS