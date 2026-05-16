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Ice hockey-Trailblazer Rheaume named general manager of PWHL's Detroit expansion team

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May 15 - Canada's Manon Rheaume, the first and only woman to play in a National Hockey League pre-season game, was named general manager of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's expansion Detroit team on Friday.

• Former goalie Rheaume will lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural 2026–27 season

• Joins the team following four seasons in hockey operations with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

• Will assemble a hockey operations staff and roster-building process highlighted by the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17

• Won gold medals with Canada at the women’s world championship (1992 and 1994) and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Games

• PWHL Detroit was formally announced as a new team on May 6 REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.