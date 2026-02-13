Ice hockey-Teen Celebrini makes early statement as Canada open campaign with emphatic win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 12 - Macklin Celebrini made his Olympic ice hockey debut with the confidence of a veteran and the timing of a natural scorer, the 19-year-old striking early to spark Canada's commanding 5-0 victory over Czech Republic in their opening game on Thursday.

Celebrini scored with little over five seconds left in the first period to settle Canada after an energetic but tense opening stretch and set the tone for a performance that underlined the team's depth.

The victory highlighted the blend of youth and experience, with Mark Stone, Bo Horvat, Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki adding goals, while Connor McDavid contributed three assists.

Canada's youngest player already looks at home among hockey royalty and justified the faith placed in him after becoming the first teenager currently playing in the NHL to be selected for the country's men's Olympic hockey team.

"For Macklin to score that first one there, first Olympics, that sort of thing was huge to get us going," captain and former Olympic hero Sidney Crosby told reporters.

Canada coach Jon Cooper also heaped praise on the San Jose Sharks centre, admitting he already plays with unusual poise.

"With Celebrini, he plays the game well beyond his years," Cooper said. "He’s just going to get better and better, but he's got a skill set that not too many guys have."

Canada entered the tournament as one of the favourites with National Hockey League players back in the Olympic fold for the first time since 2014, and their opener offered an early glimpse of how youth and experience may blend on the star-filled squad.

They will return to the ice at the Milano Arena on Friday to face Switzerland. REUTERS