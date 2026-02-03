Ice hockey-Switzerland are here for a medal, says coach Muller

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 3 - Switzerland's only Olympic medal in women's ice hockey came back in 2014, and after reaching the semi-finals four years ago they are determined to go one better at Milano Cortina, head coach Colin Muller said on Tuesday.

The Swiss finished fifth at the last World Championship but Muller will be disappointed with a similar outcome at the Olympics.

"We came to win a medal," Muller told reporters.

"I told the girls from day one, we are not coming here to be fifth. Our goal is to go home with a medal."

Canada and the United States, as always, are favourites to battle it out for gold and Switzerland's aim will be to challenge those sides aiming for a place on the podium. They lost out to Finland for the bronze medal in 2022.

"I think we are there," Muller said.

"We have closed the gap between (us and) the Finns, Czechs and it is close. It can go either way."

The Swiss take on the Czech Republic on Friday in their opening game, before tackling champions Canada and the Americans in quick succession. Their final Group A game will be against Finland next Tuesday.

"We do not have that (the squad) to sustain it over a long period of time," Muller said.

"If everyone stays healthy, we might be able to do something for five games. But with four games in five days against the top nations, it will be tough. If our top line does not score, we will be in trouble." REUTERS