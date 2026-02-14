Ice hockey-Sweden edge Czechs to reach women's semi-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 13 - Sweden edged the Czech Republic 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament at Milano Rho arena on Friday, with Hanna Olsson and Hilda Svensson scoring to send their side into the last four for the first time since 2014.

The Swedes will continue their bid for a first medal since the last time Italy hosted the Games 20 years ago after Olsson capitalised on a power play early in the second period of a tight game. Svensson wrapped up the win with an empty-net goal in the dying seconds.

"It's our goal this tournament to take a medal," Svensson said. "So we're going to do everything we have in us and try to win that medal."

Both sides registered six shots on goal each in an opening period that featured more clashes between players than scoring chances, but when the Czechs had Tereza Vanisova sent to the penalty box after the interval they were made to pay.

Olsson spotted a gap as the Czech goaltender concentrated on the crowd of players in front of her net, and the Swede sent the puck flying in from the left face-off circle to notch her third goal of the Games.

Sweden put the puck in the net again halfway through the final period, but Thea Johansson was penalised for goalie interference and the goal was disallowed.

Johansson, top goal scorer of the tournament with four goals, was back in the penalty box with less than five minutes left, but the Czechs were unable to find a goal on either power play.

The Czechs, who outshot Sweden 29-23 over the course of the game, pulled their goalie late for an extra skater, seeking an equaliser, but Svensson took advantage and sent the Swedish bench and fans wild with delight 25 seconds before the final buzzer.

"I was a little bit nervous that I had someone behind me and I was like, 'okay I have to shoot this now'," Svensson said.

"It was a backhand also, but it rolled into the net and then everyone just came to me, and I was so happy."

Sweden came in under the radar, in Group B away from the top-ranked sides. After winning all four group games and now outlasting the Czechs, they have put themselves in a great position to end their medal drought.

"We're, of course, really happy now, but we're not satisfied yet," Olsson said.

"There's more hockey to come. But now, of course, we're really happy and proud of ourselves."

The U.S. play hosts Italy in Friday's other quarter-final. On Saturday, defending Olympic champions Canada face Germany with Finland taking on Switzerland.

Teams will be re-seeded after the quarter-final matches are done to determine the semi-final pairings. REUTERS