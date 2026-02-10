Ice hockey-Sweden captain Kjellbin hails win over Japan, calls for vigilance ahead of quarters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B - Japan vs Sweden - Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 10, 2026. Ai Tada of Japan in action with Anna Kjellbin of Sweden REUTERS/Marton Monus

MILAN, Feb 10 - Sweden's dominant 4–0 win over Japan will boost the team's confidence at the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament, captain Anna Kjellbin said on Tuesday, while warning they must remain focused heading into a more demanding quarter-final test.

Despite already securing a spot in the knockout stages, the Swedes approached the game at the Milano Rho Arena determined to improve their performance rather than go through the motions.

Kjellbin was satisfied with her team's performance but noted they would need to lift their game even further to end Sweden's 20-year medal drought in women's Olympic ice hockey.

"I think it could be easy when you already win the group to go out and just kind of try and play 60 minutes and then go off," the 31-year-old captain told reporters.

"But we agreed last night that we're going to go out there today and we're going to make sure to improve our game because we know that the quarter-final is one or even two levels higher than what we've been facing here."

Looking ahead to potential clashes against the Czech Republic or Switzerland, Sweden already know from previous European Cup and World Championship match-ups that each poses different challenges, Kjellbin said.

"I would say the Czech is a really skilled team, also pretty physical. Switzerland plays a little bit differently, and they especially have (Swiss top scorer Lara) Stalder and (Alina) Muller in the front, and we've got to watch out for them," she said.

"But we do play (with them) in the European Cup a couple of times over the years, over the season, before going into the Olympics or World Championships, so we're familiar playing against either of them."

The captain was also pleased with the contribution from Sweden's younger defenders, showing the team's depth.

"They're super talented young players, and I think they do well. We're going to need them moving forward," Kjellbin said.

Beyond tactics and performance, Kjellbin said the team has drawn strength from the enthusiastic crowd.

"The fans have been amazing, for both ends, and we just try to enjoy every moment." REUTERS