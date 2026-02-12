Ice hockey-Slafkovsky and Slovakia set to light up Games again after impressive opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 11 - Juraj Slafkovsky became a teen sensation four years ago when Slovakia took bronze in the men's Olympic ice hockey and the now 21-year-old showed he means business at Milano Cortina, scoring two goals as his side beat defending champions Finland in the tournament opener on Wednesday.

Slafkovsky, at 17, was the youngest player in the 2022 Games, but belied his tender years by becoming the top scorer in Beijing with seven goals, taking the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

Slovakia opened the last Olympics with a 6-2 loss to Finland, Slafkovsky netting both goals for his side. This time around his double helped Slovakia earn a 4-1 win to begin Group B in style.

"This is way better, way better feeling to win the game," Slafkovsky told reporters.

"Winning the first game of the tournament, so yeah, I'm for sure going to enjoy it today."

Slafkovsky put his side ahead in the eighth minute, pouncing on a stray pass before rounding the goalie and sweeping the puck into the net for the opening goal of the men's tournament.

"I feel like I was in a good spot, in a good time, and I kind of just worked myself through a couple of players and just put it in," he said.

"You're always trying to be the first one to score against each other. You're always trying to take an advantage and be the one that is up."

Slovakian defenceman Erik Cernak was full of praise for his teammate Slafkovsky, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after shining in Beijing, and is still playing with the Montreal Canadiens.

"I guess the Olympics are fitting for him," Cernak said.

"He's playing well in Montreal now, you know, he brought the same play, same everything, so I'm glad he got the two goals and helped the team win."

In a game in which Slovakia were outshot 33-16 over the opening two periods but hung in to go into the final period at 1-1, Slafkovsky was not the only player taking the compliments at the final buzzer, with goaltender Samuel Hlavaj earning accolades after making 39 saves.

"He was our best player there," teammate Martin Fehervary said. "He saved a couple of huge shots and a couple of rebounds. So we got to thank him and do a little bit better job next game."

That next game is against hosts Italy on Friday. REUTERS