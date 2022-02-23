Ice hockey: Singapore to make world championship debut in Division IV

SINGAPORE - After winning a historic silver at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, national men's ice hockey captain Daniel Chew was keen to continue the team's upward trajectory.

But the pandemic stalled their progress for nearly two years, with the team returning to the ice only late last year.

But things are starting to pick up again, as they will make their world championship debut next month.

World No. 55 Singapore will take on Iran (unranked), Kuwait (51st), Malaysia (53rd) and hosts Kyrgyzstan (52nd) at the March 3-9 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Bishkek.

The tournament had been scheduled for 2020 and later 2021 but was cancelled because of the pandemic.

This event is the lowest tier of the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) world championship competitions, with the teams typically split by world ranking. There is also a promotion and relegation system between the four divisions. The winners of Division IV will be promoted to Division IIIB.

Chew, who is self-employed, told The Straits Times it has been a long wait and he hopes the team can come home with a medal.

The 42-year-old, who has been with the team since 2008, said: "It's a great step for us because it shows that a small country like us can play in the world championship and that's quite an achievement."