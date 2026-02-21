Ice hockey-Sidney Crosby on Canada's mind in semi-final win over Finland

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 20 - Canada's captain Sidney Crosby did not dress for their 3–2 come-from-behind semi-final win over Finland at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday, but his absence was still felt around the team.

Nathan MacKinnon completed the comeback, scoring the game-winner with 35.2 seconds remaining, to lift Canada past the defending champions.

Crosby, 38, the emotional centre of Team Canada and architect of some of the programme's most memorable Olympic moments — including the "Golden Goal" at the 2010 Vancouver Games — was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

He left Wednesday's quarter-final win over the Czech Republic in the second period and did not return.

"Of course we want him," Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "There was a lot of talk about doing that for Sid. He's meant so much to all of us, and to Canadians for a long time. He's done so much for hockey. We're hoping we can get him back."

No details about the injury have been released, and the severity remains unclear, but it was enough to keep him sidelined on Friday.

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty said the possibility of getting Crosby back for Sunday's final — with a potential third Olympic gold medal for the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins star at stake — provided some extra motivation.

"Before the game, it was something we talked about," Doughty said. "We want Sid to have another opportunity to play and hopefully win another gold medal."

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said the team had the talent to handle Crosby's absence.

"We're a deep group, and we have leaders up and down the lineup," said McDavid, who served as Canada captain in Crosby's absence on Friday. "It doesn't matter who's wearing the 'C.' Everybody can play a big role and lead."

Asked about Crosby's chances of returning for the gold-medal game, Canada coach Jon Cooper left the door open.

"We have 48 hours to decide that," Cooper said. "But I will tell you he's got a better chance of playing in the gold‑medal game than he had of playing in tonight's game." REUTERS