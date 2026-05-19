Ice hockey-San Jose lands PWHL franchise, completing latest expansion round

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May 19 - San Jose has been awarded a franchise, the Professional Women's Hockey League announced on Tuesday, completing an expansion round that includes teams in Detroit and Las Vegas plus Hamilton, Ontario that will start playing next season.

The California-based team will play its home games at SAP Center, home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, following a bid led by Sharks Sports & Entertainment, which oversees all areas of operation for the Sharks, and the City of San Jose.

“Between a deeply rooted hockey culture, rapidly booming women’s sports scene, and a community known for growth and innovation, San Jose offers a dynamic stage for the PWHL to expand its reach and build lasting momentum,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL executive vice president, business operations.

The new franchise will bring the PWHL to 12 teams, double its original size when it debuted in 2024 with six - the New York Sirens, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge.

The league's first two expansion franchises, the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent, began playing this season.

The new teams in Detroit, Las Vegas and Hamilton were announced earlier this month. REUTERS