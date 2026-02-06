Ice hockey-Jarvis replaces injured Point on Canada men's roster

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 3, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

MILAN, Feb 5 - Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will replace injured centre Brayden Point on the Canadian men's Olympic ice hockey roster in Milano Cortina, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Hockey Canada said on Thursday.

Point, who won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, had not played for more than three weeks after suffering a leg injury during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jarvis, who was added to the team with just one week to go before they kick off their Olympic campaign against the Czech Republic, was part of Canada's winning 4 Nations Face-Off squad last year.

Point becomes the second injured player that Canada had to replace on their men's Olympic roster this week.

Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers was announced as a replacement for injured centre Anthony Cirelli on Tuesday. The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Milano Cortina Games are welcoming back NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, casting a bigger spotlight on the men's tournament. REUTERS