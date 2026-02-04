Ice hockey-Italy keeping the faith despite the doubters, says gold medallist Fortino

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 4 - Italy's women return to the Winter Games for the first time since 2006, with Olympic gold medallist Laura Fortino providing experience and saying the host team has faith in itself even if nobody else does.

Fortino won gold with Canada in 2014 and silver four years later, before the 35-year-old declared for Italy, where both sides of her family have strong roots.

"When they announced that the Olympics were going to be in Italy, that was something that caught my eye, caught my attention and a really special opportunity," Fortino told Reuters.

"I come from such a traditional Italian family. I would say I'm probably more Italian than Canadian sometimes.

"When this opportunity came about and knowing that I was eligible to get my passport, it really drew me to this and it's something I really wanted to do to represent my family."

In a roster of players with no idea what competing at an Olympics is like, Fortino's experience is invaluable.

"Something over the past couple of years I've really taken great pride in, is being a leader and being a role model for these girls," Fortino said.

"Helping prep them mentally and physically, like, this is what you can expect in February, what the pressure feels like, what distractions you might face.

"I think they've all leaned on me and I've taken on that responsibility, but in such a positive way. I think they're all ready. The girls are ready."

Italy take on France on Thursday in their opening match, and Fortino is relishing the prospect of surprising the many naysayers.

"Sometimes it's okay being the underdog," Fortino said.

"We have a great group, a group that believes in one another, a group that I know is ready to compete and put Italian hockey on the map.

"We're going to go out and compete, and I think we might shock the hockey world. That's something that we're prepared to do. I know nobody has any faith in us, but I know we have faith in ourselves, and that's all that matters."

If Italy were to advance from their group, which also contains Sweden, Germany and Japan, they could end up meeting champions Canada in the knockout stages.

"I haven't even thought about it, to be honest," Fortino said with a smile.

"I'm just focused on us. I'm taking one game at a time, and who knows, if we get there, then I'll think about it." REUTERS