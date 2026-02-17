Ice hockey-Italy exit with pride rather than disappointment as Clara shines in goal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 17 - Italy's Olympic ice hockey adventure is over after defeat to Switzerland in the men's playoff round on Tuesday, but there was more pride than disappointment for the hosts whose goaltender Damian Clara attracted attention for some superb displays.

The Italians were always up against it, a roster without an NHL player competing in a tournament filled with the elite league's top athletes.

They more than held their own despite losing to Sweden and Slovakia and, after getting steamrolled by champions Finland 11-0 in their final group game, they came out fighting against the Swiss before ultimately bowing out.

"It's a disappointment in the sense that we want to win the game because we're competitive," Italy captain Thomas Larkin said.

"We're hockey players, we want to win every game. I wouldn't say it's a disappointment on the whole. I think I'm quite the opposite and very proud of our team tournament and what we showed with probably the smallest hockey country here, as far as the number of hockey players.

"The disappointment is obviously that our tournament's over because it really was truly, despite not having won a game, the best tournament of my life as far as the best experience hockey-wise that I think I'll ever have."

Clara was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL entry draft, spent time on loan in Sweden and Finland, and also played for San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League (AHL) and the 21-year-old has been Italy's standout player in Milan.

The goalie, who made 48 saves in Tuesday's game alone, was quick to deflect any praise and hopes these Games can be a boost for the sport in Italy.

"From my eyes, it's also the guys in front of me who gave me a chance to look good," Clara said.

"I'm very proud of my team today and I think we showed also in the whole tournament that we can play at the highest level and we can compete.

"I hope there's a lot of kids in front of the TV in Milan and the north of Italy saying 'this looks fun, I want to try it'. And if we can get some more kids to play hockey, I think we will develop a stronger national team in the future." REUTERS