Ice hockey-Germany beat Japan, Canada to begin women's title defence

MILAN, Feb 7 - Nicola Hadraschek scored twice as Germany secured their first win of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament, beating Japan 5-2 on Saturday, while defending champions Canada prepared for their delayed Milano Cortina opener against Switzerland.

Hadraschek netted one midway through the first period at Milano Rho arena and scored again early in the second period of the Group B match, while captain Daria Gleissner, forward Emily Nix and Laura Kluge also contributed goals.

Japan will hope to tune out the home fans as they next play hosts Italy on Monday when Germany face France.

Germany scored 44 seconds into the contest when forward Luisa Welcke rifled the puck toward the goal and Gleissner tapped in the rebound from close range.

Nix put Germany 2-0 up in the ninth minute when she slipped through the Japanese defence and flipped an easy wrist shot around goalie Miyuu Masuhara and Hadraschek shot it through the five-hole less than five minutes later.

Germany kept their foot on the gas in the second period, when Hadraschek's point shot ricocheted off Masuhara's chest and into the goal in the sixth minute and alternate captain Kluge hit one in off the crossbar about five minutes later.

Japan injected life into the game with two goals in 22 seconds late in the second quarter, courtesy of forwards Mei Miura and Yumeka Wajima, but German goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter stopped the Japanese momentum in the final period.

A Group B match between Italy and Sweden was under way across town at Santagiulia arena on Saturday.

The top three in Group B make the quarter-finals.

The United States were set to play Finland later on Saturday at Milano Rho, where Canada are expected to begin their title defence against Switzerland, despite a positive norovirus case reported on the Swiss team.

Canada and Finland's opener on Thursday was postponed after four members of the Finnish team went down with norovirus. REUTERS